The North Lamar ISD has announced some changes to activities in the next several days. North Lamar High School’s Homecoming football game tonight against Community, all high school volleyball games on Sept. 15 and 18, and the high school football game against Anna on Sept. 18 have all been canceled. The crowning of the High School Homecoming King and Queen will be held October 9th at the game with Liberty-Eylau.