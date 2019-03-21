TPW Commission Approves Changes to Freshwater Fishing Regulations for 2019-20

AUSTIN – On March 20, The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted a suite of changes to this year’s freshwater fishing regulations that includes modifications to the length limits and harvest regulations for largemouth bass, Alabama bass and alligator gar in certain areas. The proposed changes to alligator gar regulations also include a nighttime prohibition on bow fishing on the Trinity River, mandatory harvest reporting statewide except for Falcon Lake, and the creation of a drawing for harvest opportunities on the Trinity River.

The TPW Commission adopted the following changes to the 2019-20 Statewide Recreational and Commercial Fishing Proclamations, the details of which they will incorporate into this year’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Annual:

Lake Lakewood: Implement an 18-inch minimum length limit and three-fish daily bag for largemouth bass.

Mill Creek Lake: Change from a 14- to 21-inch slot length limit and five fish daily bag limit for largemouth bass to a 16-inch maximum length limit and five-fish everyday bag with an exception allowing for possession and weighing for bass 24 inches or greater for possible submission to ShareLunker program.

Southeast Texas: Expand the area in Southeast Texas currently covered by the 12-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass to include Hardin County, Newton County (excluding Toledo Bend Reservoir), and Liberty County south of U.S. Highway 90.

Alan Henry Reservoir: Modify the harvest regulations for largemouth and Alabama bass by removing Alabama bass from the current control (five-fish daily bag of which only two-bass less than 18 inches harvested). The combined daily bag limit would remain at five fish, but anglers may harvest Alabama bass of any length.

Trinity River:

Enact a 48-inch maximum length limit for alligator gar on the Trinity River from the I-30 bridge in Dallas downstream to the I-10 bridge in Chambers County, including the East Fork of the Trinity River upstream to the dam at Lake Ray Hubbard.

A drawing will be implemented to allow selected anglers to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches in length per year from the Trinity River. The draw system would grant non-transferable harvest authorization for a to-be-determined number of alligator gar. The permissions would be selected and distributed through a random draw of interested applicants. Purchase of a fishing license would be required. You can use this authorization day or night, and you could take alligator gar by any legal means.

Between one half-hour after sunset and one half-hour before sunrise, no person may take or possess an alligator gar using lawful archery equipment or crossbow on the Trinity River unless they have received a harvest authorization through the drawing system.

Statewide: All persons who take an alligator gar from the fresh public waters of the state other than Falcon International Reservoir would be required to report the harvest via the department’s website or by mobile app within 24 hours of the take.

The commission did not move forward with proposals that would ban bow fishing for alligator gar at night statewide or change current regulations on Lake Conroe for largemouth bass from a 16-inch minimum length limit and 5-fish daily bag limit to a 14-inch minimum length limit and 5-fish daily bag limit.

The changes to the 2019-20 Statewide Recreational and Commercial Fishing regulations take effect on Sept. 1, 2019.