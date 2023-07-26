ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header

Changes To Texas Foster Child Laws

The State of Texas focuses less on children already in foster care and more on ensuring that is not the outcome for more kids. Two new laws go into effect in September. House Bill 730 requires probable cause for a child’s removal from their home. Anonymous tips are also getting an overhaul. In 2022, only about 1,000 anonymous tips out of more than 12,000 calls resulted in finding abuse. House Bill 63 requires a caller to give their name and address to authorities and evidence of the abuse they’re reporting.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     