All charges against former Rattan softball coach Paul Watts have been dismissed by District Attorney Mark Matloff.. He had been charged with sexual battery. Matloff said the charges were dropped in the interest of justice. HE said that “multiple individuals” said the alleged victim was “untruthful about the allegations.” Others who testified in Watts’ case later said they were “coerced to be untruthful.” Watts was fired by the school district after the charges were filed.