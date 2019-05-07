Charges Dropped In East Texas Murder Case

Anderson County Jail

The Smith County DA has decided not to prosecute 34-year-old Aquinas Lamar Dixon, Jr., the man charged with a fatal shooting at a Tyler pool hall. They cited a lack of evidence and sent the case back to the Tyler Police Department for further investigation. Dixon had been charged in connection with the death of 28-year-old Earnest Dennis. Dixon is currently serving an eight-year sentence at a Bonham prison after pleading guilty to an unrelated charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.