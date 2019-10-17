Hess Lawn Mower Header
Charges Filed in Crash That Killed Cass County Teacher, Husband, Daughter

1 hour ago

 

Jessica Baig

Criminal charges have been filed in Sevier County, Arkansas in connection with a crash that killed a Cass County teacher, her husband and one of her daughters. 25-year-old Justin Williams, of Taylor, Texas, has been charged with three counts of negligent homicide and one count of first-degree battery. Killed in the collision Saturday afternoon on Highway 41 at DeQueen were 32-year-old McLeod Elementary School teacher Jessica Renae Kinney Baig, her husband, 35-year-old Mirza Baig, and their 9-year-old daughter, Lillian April Baig. Injured in the crash were the Baigs’ other daughter and Williams.

