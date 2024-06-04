ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Charity Golf Tourney For Heritage Hospice Patients

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring the inaugural Wishes Charity Golf Tournament, with drinks, music, and food, on Friday, June 7, at Sulphur Springs Country Club. The shotgun start for the four-person teams is at 1:30 pm. Registration is $500, including two golf carts, four meal tickets, and range balls, and proceeds grant wishes for Heritage’s hospice patients.

