A high speed pursuit that began in Grand Prairie, went thru Kaufman and ended in Van Zandt County resulted in an Officer Involved Shooting. When the suspect vehicle approached Hwy 19, Canton police spiked I-20 and the suspect lost control and ended up in a ditch. He refused to get out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at officers, who opened fire. Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow confirmed the suspect died in the shooting.