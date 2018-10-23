cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
Morrell banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Chase Suspect Remains At Large

4 hours ago

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved Monday in the search for a suspect in Rusk County. The manhunt was related to a high-speed police chase earlier in the day that began in Smith County and ended in Kilgore when the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The search was called off at about 5:30 pm Monday but continues Tuesday. The suspect, 47-year-old James Paul Calvert is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Burglary, and escape. He’s considered dangerous.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     