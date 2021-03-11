" /> Checks In The Mail – EastTexasRadio.com
Checks In The Mail

3 hours ago

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, an early landmark victory for President Joe Biden. The House gave final congressional approval to the package by a near party-line 220-211 vote seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill without a single Republican vote. The President should sign it Friday afternoon. If the IRS can keep with previous timelines, Americans could start seeing the $1,400 stimulus checks as soon as next week and going into April.

