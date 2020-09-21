Cherokee County Fatal Crash

State Troopers responded Sunday night to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-175, approximately 6.2 miles west of the city of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Chrysler 300, Uriel Rangel, 25, of Jacksonville was traveling west on US-175 and struck the back of a 2011 Audi A5 driven by Javier Corona, 33, of Jacksonville who had slowed on US-175 to turn south into a private drive. The collision caused the Audi to strike a power pole and a structure before coming to rest facing southwest. The Chrysler traveled southwest across CR-3318, struck a power pole and came to final rest in a field facing southwest.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and was taken to East Texas Mortuary in Tyler. Two passengers, Jaden Portillo, 18 and Daniel Cruz, 32, both of Jacksonville were transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition.

The driver of the Audi did not require medical transport from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.