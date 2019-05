Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died this week in North Texas at the age of 74. He passed away with his family by his side in Boyd. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which provided support and food to families in crisis situations.

Mayhew, who was to appear at this weekend’s Fan Fest, will instead have a book for people to sign that will be given to family.