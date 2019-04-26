Chicago Felon Convicted of Northeast Texas Drug Trafficking Crimes

A 44-year-old Chicago, Illinois, man has been convicted of federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

James L. Morgan was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The verdict was reached today following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 28, 2017, Morgan was stopped by Texas DPS troopers on IH-30 near Mt. Pleasant, Texas, for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic. During the traffic stop, Morgan fled on foot while a passenger, Antonio Alexander Lee, got back in the vehicle and drove away before being stopped by spike strips in Bowie County, Texas. Morgan was apprehended on a rural county road after crossing all lanes of IH-30 on foot and a barbed wire fence. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 75 grams of actual methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, a digital scale and approximately one gram of heroin. Further investigation revealed Morgan was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Morgan and Lee were indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2017.

Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and was sentenced to 94 months in federal prison on Aug. 21, 2018.

Under the federal statute, Morgan faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation and Highway Patrol Divisions; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Titus County Sheriff’s Office; Bowie County Sheriff’s Office; and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allen Hurst, Jonathan R. Hornok and Graham Jones.

