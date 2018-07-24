Chick-Fil-A To Expand Into Home Meal Kit Market

Chick-fil-A announced Monday it will start testing the meal kit market at 150 restaurants in Atlanta late next month. The chicken chain based in College Park, Georgia, said it will begin the new concept August 27th. The goal of the program, Chick-fil-A said, is” to make it easy for customers to cook their own meals at home using fresh, pre-measured ingredients.” The kits include most of the recipe’s ingredients except cooking oil. Each serves two and will retail for $15.89. Locations will offer two recipes at a time. Mealtime Kits can be picked up at drive-thru or front counter or through the Chick-fil-A One app. Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy helped develop five different kit recipes, including Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread. Meal kits will be available for a limited time during the pilot in Atlanta until November 17th. Customers can express their interest in the kits coming to their area through an online form.