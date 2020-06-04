Chicken Processing Execs Indicted in Colorado

The Associated Press is reporting that a federal grand jury in Colorado has indicted executives from Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Claxton, Georgia-based Claxton Poultry Farms for conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens between at least 2012 to 2017. Charged were Pilgrim’s Pride President and CEO Jayson Penn and former Pilgrim’s Pride Vice President Roger Austin, Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries and Vice President Scott Brady. They are due to appear before a US Magistrate in Denver today.