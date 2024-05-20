Chicota Community Garage Sale

Friday May 24th and 25th at the Chicota Community Center, it’s the Community Garage Sale. Multiple families will be set up inside and outside the center. Collectibles, clothes, home décor, crafts, toys, scrapbook items, tools and much more will be available. There will also be a hamburger lunch both days. $10 burger, chips and drink.
Related Articles
Clarksville ISD Moving to 4-Day School Week
14 mins ago
Annual Johnny Stallings Turtle Race Coming Up
19 mins ago
Primary RunOff Election In Hopkins County
29 mins ago
Thunderstorm By Wednesday
47 mins ago