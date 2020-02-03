Chiefs Take The Crown, UIL Reclassification Day, Plus High School Basketball In Today’s Sports Update

On Friday night, the Paris Lady Cats took down North Lamar 63-47 at home. Paris jumped out to a 21-5 lead and never looked back. The Lady Cats knocked down ten 3-pointers in the win. TK Moore led both teams with 18 points.

On Saturday, the Paris Wildcats did much of the same as they jumped out to a 22-2 lead after the first quarter en route to a 61-28 win over North Lamar. The Wildcats hit four 3-pointers in that opening quarter. Tre Johnson and Trevon Dennis each had 11 points to lead Paris.

Other action from Friday night saw Rivercrest sweep Linden Kildare. 45 – 18 and on the girl’s side, Farrah Savage has 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Rebels.

For the boys, the Rebels won 49-38, Detroit swept James Bowie 69-46 and 45-18 for the girls.

The Honey Grove girls lost to Wolfe City 46-43 and Demetria Pruitt had 13 points for the Lady Warriors.

It was the Mt Vernon girls 47 and Prairiland 39 while the Patriots fell 45-42 to Mt Vernon as well, and the Chisum Lady Mustangs lost to Commerce 38-36.

UIL

The release of the biennial University Interscholastic League reclassification and realignment for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years is on Monday (Feb 3), at 9:00 am. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football, basketball, and volleyball districts for the next two school years.

GIRLS

This week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll has the following local teams ranked:

GIRLS

5A

No. 10 Royse City (23-6) 65 – Texas High 47

3A

No. 1 Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant (26-2) 68 – Cooper 17

No. 11 Edgewood (25-5) 71 – Quitman 9

No. 12 Mineola (24-7) 89 – Alba-Golden 29

Pilot Point 40 – No. 13 Pottsboro (22-7) 35 UPSET

No. 17 Winnsboro (22-7) 64 – Prairiland 41

No. 18 Bells (24-5) 56 – Leonard 44

No. 19 Howe (23-5) 61 – Van Alstyne 33

2A

No. 25 Hawkins (25-1) hosts Big Sandy

1A

No. 2 Dodd City (26-4) – Fruitvale

No. 13 Saltillo (26-7) 55 – Avinger 22

Mt Pleasant 63 – Greenville 22

Paris 63 – North Lamar 47

BOYS

5A

No. 9 Sulphur Springs (22-7) 67 – Lindale 41

Mt Pleasant 50 – No. 25 Greenville (25-7) 36 UPSET

4A

No. 22 Paris (22-8) 61 -North Lamar 28

3A

No. 14 Atlanta (24-4) 99 – Hooks 54

No. 22 Commerce (19-9) 38 – Chisum 36

No. 23 Mineola (19-7) 73 – Alba-Golden 64

2A

No. 8 McLeod 25-2 hosts Maud

No. 12 Clarksville (16-9) OPEN

1A

No. 18 Saltillo (25-4) 49 – Avinger 34

Mt Pleasant 50 – Greenville 36

Rivercrest 48 – Linden Kildare 39

Super Bowl 54 went to the Kansas City Chiefs as they beat San Francisco 31-20. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on another playoff comeback. This time from 10 points down to the 49ers. Mahomes was named the MVP.

The Dallas Stars in New York to face the Rangers tonight while the Mavericks are at Indiana. Both games start at 6:00 pm.

NBA

Houston Rockets 117 – New Orleans Pelicans 109

ASC

Overall, named were 65 student-athletes to the American Southwest Conference 2019 Fall Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams. Brian Baca of Pittsburg is the third recipient from East Texas Baptist University to earn Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year in football. He is the Tigers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns (64) and holds two ETBU single-game records for passing yards (659) and seven TDs.

LSC

The No. 10 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team lost a hard-fought 1-0 defensive battle to No. 1 Augustana on Sunday morning. The Lions had runners on in several innings, but could not find the hits they needed to extend the game. The loss drops the Lions to 4-1 on the season, while the Vikings improve to 4-1 on the year.

REGION XIV

BASEBALL

Cowley 10 – NTCC 4, Cowley 11 – NTCC 10