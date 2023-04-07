ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Child Advocacy Center Celebrates 25th

The Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center in Winnsboro celebrated its 25th anniversary Thursday. They help nearly 11,000 children who are victims of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The Center held an open house Thursday as several toured the facilities and talked with the 15 employees that run the Winnsboro and satellite offices in Emory and Gilmer. The NETCAC serves Camp, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Rains, Titus, Upshur, and Wood counties, and they primarily operate on donations of money and needed items from supporters. They are at 5920 N. State Hwy 37, south of Winnsboro.

Guests enjoyed refreshments; some had their names drawn for a table of donated door prizes given away.

