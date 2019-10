The Paris News is reporting a story about a 6-year-old who is raising money for the Lamar County Humane Society. Ella Maxwell, who played the part of Toto in the Paris Community Theater’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” has so far raised more than $560 as well as pet blankets and beds. About half the cash raised has already been spent on pet items, and the collection drive will continue through at least Thanksgiving. You can donate online – https://www.facebook.com/donate/384008239209955/