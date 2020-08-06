Child Dies Run Over and Killed In Mt. Pleasant

From Mt. Pleasant Police Department

On August 6, 2020, at approximately 12:57 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a 911 call regarding a small child who was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Shady Oaks Apartments located at 2000 Choctaw St., Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel observed that the 1-year-old child, Kyrie Thompson of New Boston, Texas, was deceased.

After a preliminary investigation by the MPPD, it was determined that a vehicle was being re-positioned in the parking lot by Kyrie’s father, 21-year-old Demarcus Thompson, also of New Boston, when the child ran out from the apartment building into the parking lot between parked cars. He was struck by the vehicle being driven by his father. The family was in Mount Pleasant visiting relatives.

Titus County Justice of the Peace Steve Agan pronounced the child deceased. The incident is still under investigation by the MPPD with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety.