Child Drowns In Greenville

1 hour ago

 

By Kathy Lucas – City of  Greenville Public Information Officer

On July 28, 2018, at 5:35 p.m., the Greenville Police Department received a report of a child found unresponsive in a pool at 3407 Highmeadow Lane.

Officers, along with the Greenville Fire Department, responded and CPR was administered. The two-year-old child was transported to the Hunt Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. An investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further information is available at this time.

