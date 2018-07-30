Child Drowns In Greenville

By Kathy Lucas – City of Greenville Public Information Officer

On July 28, 2018, at 5:35 p.m., the Greenville Police Department received a report of a child found unresponsive in a pool at 3407 Highmeadow Lane.

Officers, along with the Greenville Fire Department, responded and CPR was administered. The two-year-old child was transported to the Hunt Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. An investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further information is available at this time.

–