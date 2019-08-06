Child Left In Hot Car In Paris Walmart Parking Lot

People walking past an SUV on the Walmart Parking lot observed a small child locked in the vehicle. The windows were down far enough for an individual to reach in and unlock the door and retrieve the child.

The child was taken inside the business for cooling with police being called. The three year old was sweaty but determined to have normal vital signs by EMS who were called to the scene. Officers located the grand parents of the child finding that both grandparents had other grand children with them. They had left the SUV and went different paths once inside the store. Both grandparents thought the other had the 3 year old. Texas Department of Child Protective Services was called and an investigation started by that agency along with the police investigation as well. The child was released to its parents and appears to be okay at this time. The air temperature at the time was 86 degrees which could have contributed to a 100+ temperature inside the vehicle easily. Video surveillance indicates the child was left alone in the SUV for approximately 40 minutes.

We are looking at heat advisories for the next couple of days. Higher temperatures could have altered the outcome of this incident horribly. We remind everyone to check for sure anytime children are in a car and there are stops made.