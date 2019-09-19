Child Safety Seats Checked Free

Free Child Safety Seat Check Set at Mt. Pleasant Walmart

In recognition of National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 23-29), parents and caregivers can have their child safety seats checked. They can make sure they meet current safety standards. Also, the installation is correct, and they can find out the required type of safety seats for different ages and sizes of children.

On-site certified technicians will educate caregivers about proper car seat installation. An appointment is not needed. There will be replacement car seats provided to participants with substandard safety seats for qualifying Texas residents. Participants should be sure to bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, and proof of government assistance like WIC or Medicare card. The child using the seat must be present, and parents must know the weight and height of the child.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Northeast Texas Traffic Safety Coalition, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and Walmart are the sponsors of the event.

The essential questions to ask oneself are:

• Is the child’s safety seat secure?

• Does it move from side to side in the car?

• Is the car seat too large or too small for the child?

• Do I know the history of the car seat?

Fact: Studies show four out of every five parents do not install their car seats correctly.