Child Seriously Injured When Struck By A Car That Failed To Stop For School Bus

An 11 year-old child was seriously injured and flown to a hospital after being struck by a car shortly before 7am Thursday. A Chisum ISD bus was stopped on Hwy 82 east of FM 38 with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended when a passenger car failed to stop for the bus and struck the child. THe driver, 28-year-old Alexis Velazquez was arrested by a State Trooper  for Failure to stop and remain stopped fpr a school bus causing serious bodily injury. He was also charged with driving while license invalid and no insurance causing Serious bodily injury. He remains in the Lamar County Jail. The  DPS investigation is ongoing.

