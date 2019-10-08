Children Injured In Crash That Killed Their Mothers Said To Be Improving

The two Sulphur Springs children seriously injured Friday in the three-vehicle head on crash that killed their mothers are continuing to improve. 9- year -old Jacob Reed is reportedly off a ventilator and is eating and walking. 14-year-old Kaycee Ivey has reportedly undergone a major surgery, and more surgeries will be required. Sandy Cavanaugh Reed and her sister Keesha Cavanaugh Ivey died in the head on collision that occurred as the families were returning from the Sulphur Springs game against Forney. The crash is under investigation by State Troopers. Several fundraisers are in the planning stages.

The initial DPS report into the fatal crash that killed two Sulphur Springs mothers and seriously injured 2 children was caused when a pickup driven by a Trinidad man drove on the wrong side of Hwy 19 near Canton. The driver of that vehicle struck a vehicle in the southbound lane before veering into the northbound lane, striking the vehicle occupied by Sandy Reed, Keesha Ivey, Jacob Reed and Kaycee Ivey. The investigation is continuing.