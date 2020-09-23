Children Of Essential Workers At Higher Risk For Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has killed more than 200,000 thousand people in the United States. Racial and ethnic minorities are especially hard-hit, and black, Latino, and Native American children make up a disproportionate number. Dr. Gene Raphael at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston says the parents of many these children are essential workers. Perhaps they work in grocery stores or factories. They are at higher risk of exposure and are disproportionately racial and ethnic minorities. And they tend to live in more crowded conditions. He says there’s been some data that shows while children may be more likely to have a mild case or be asymptomatic, but they can transmit the virus to anyone else. Kids are at higher risk, especially those less than a year old or with chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes.