Children Shot by Hugo Police Released from Hospital

3 hours ago

 

All three children who were shot by Hugo police during the arrest of an armed robbery suspect have been released from the hospital and are expected to be okay. The children were shot after officers made contact with 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith, Jr, who was wanted in connection with the armed hold-up of the Hugo Pizza Hut. After a confrontation, officers fired into the vehicle occupied by Smith, 4 children and a woman. Smith was also shot, and is currently being held in the Choctaw County jail. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

