Children’s Museum to Hold Sixth Annual Silent Auction & Market

Auction Returns after Three Years

April 18, 2022 (COMMERCE, TEXAS) – The Board of Directors of the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is pleased to announce the sixth annual Silent Auction & Market, to be held Monday, April 25, 2022, in the Sam Rayburn Student Center on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. The bidding will begin at 6:00 pm and close at 8:00 pm. This year’s auction has special significance since this is the first time in three years that the auction has been held live and in person.

Guests at the auction will find all kinds of items for bidding while enjoying a fun and festive evening out with friends and neighbors. Items will include floral arrangements, furniture, home accents, original paintings and artwork, collector’s items, holiday décor, and jewelry as well as unique experience packages, and much, much more. Although at the last auction more than 300 items were available for bid, we can only hope that the response from museum supporters will continue at this level. This year’s event is chaired by Beckey Thompson, Becky Adams, and Bonnie Hunter.

In addition, an assortment of baked goods and other culinary delights will be available for purchase at the Market. The Market Chairwoman, Brenda Estes, said, “The Market will have such a variety of baked goods. We will have hot sauce, fried pies, candy, and snacks. ”

The Market is sponsored by Charles Schwab, Greenville. “Our most ambitious fundraiser to date, the Silent Auction & Market generates monies that directly impact the children of our region by supporting one of our area’s greatest treasures.” said Board President Stephanie Muller.

Tickets are available now for just a $5 donation and can be purchased at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, online, from any board member or at the door. Raffle tickets are also on sale for $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00. This year’s prizes are sponsored by Alliance Bank, Cypress Bank, Guaranty Bank & Trust and Inwood National Bank and consist of a $500 Visa Gift Card, and two $250 Visa Gift Card.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Museum and will directly impact the lives of its young visitors. Each day at the Museum, hands-on, creative play inspires our youth to discover their place in the world in which they live. Because of the generosity of our community, even more innovative experiences to foster curiosity and ingenuity can be provided.

Call 903.886.6055 for more information, or if you would like to donate an item for the auction.