Update Chisum ISD Under Soft Lockdown

UPdate – a suspect was taken into custody.

Chisum ISD is currentlyin a soft lockdown due to an internet post (12.9.2022). The Chisum ISD Police Department and local authorities have been made aware of the situation and are actively investigating. If parents/guardians choose to pick their students up from school, please call ahead and your student can be signed out at the exterior door. Visitors will not be allowed into the building. If you have any questions please contact the campus office at 903-737-2830.

Paris ISD is aware of a social media post regarding the threats . Law enforcement became aware of this around 10:00 am (12-9-22), and had a suspect in custody by 10:15 am. This threat did not involve any Paris ISD campuses or students. The Paris ISD Police Officers are aware of the situation and will continue to put the safety of our students and staff first.

Thank you to our parents and community in all of your efforts in keeping our students safe.

