Chisum ISD Wins 2023 TAEA District of Distinction Award

Only the top 5.5 percent of districts in the state, including Chisum ISD, earned the honor this year.

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 68 winners of the 2023 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Chisum ISD. The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.

TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the fifth year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data.

For the 2023 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point rubric over the 2022-2023 school year. Only 68 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor indicating they are in the top 5.5 percent in art education of districts in the state.

“This is our second year to be honored with this tremendous distinction. Our students, staff, and administrators excel in promoting the arts. Since last year we have added additional faculty to our art program to not only serve Chisum students better, but to continue expanding the vital avenues of creativity for students to learn and grow through visual art. We hosted the premier TAEA V.A.S.E contest for region 8 at Chisum High School this year with positive success and look forward to hosting again next year. Through our continued work with TAEA, I hope our district becomes a beacon for other art programs in our region and the state to show that a district of any size can create remarkable art experiences in the classroom, community, and beyond.” said Mario Munguia Jr, Chisum art teacher.

Sixty-eight districts, including Chisum ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, November 17, 2023.

About TAEA District of Distinction Award:

District of Distinction has just completed its fifth year and is looking forward to increased participation going into the 2023-2024 school year. The Administration and Supervision division oversees the award program. The award honors school districts that are leading the way in the visual arts. The TAEA Administration and Supervision Division recognizes districts with outstanding leadership in promoting the arts in their district and community. TAEA wants to identify districts that are actively participating members in areas such as VASE, Junior VASE, and TEAM as a few examples. The organization also looks at field experiences, community service, and community exhibitions to name a few as part of the rigorous rubric for the award.

About TAEA:

TAEA is the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States. It is the mission of TAEA to promote quality visual arts education through leadership, advocacy, service, and professional development.