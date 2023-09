A freshman JV football player was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon. It happened at about 3:20 as he was leaving the field and headed to the field house. The team was preparing to travel to Bells for a JV game. The student was flown to Medical City where his condition was unknown. But school officials said the student’s vitals were stable as he was transported from the ambulance to the helicopter. The 7th, 8th and JV games Thursday night were all canceled.