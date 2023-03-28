Chisum One-Act Play Troupe

FR. Leslie Templeton, Kristen Young, Sarah Castro, Layla Hawkins 2nd Peyton Tucker-Booth, Lindsay Mead, Carly Patterson, Hayden Braziel, Jacee Michaud, Jade Morphew, Keith McNeal BR Kadence Marsh, Ethan Newberry, Chace Boyd

On Thursday, March 23, students from Chisum High School competed in the UIL Bi-District One-Act Play contest held at the Melissa Performing Arts Center. Performing their production of The Diviners, Chisum was named alternate to the Area contest.

They named Stage Manager Kristen Young to the All-Star Crew. In addition, Chace Boyd and Kadence Marsh received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast. Jade Morphew received the All-Star Cast. Keith McNeal directs the Chisum One-Act Play. Mr. McNeal is assisted by

Angie Sanders.

Chisum will present two final performances of The Diviners on Thursday, April 6, at 2:45 pm and 6:00 pm at the Chisum Performing Arts Center.