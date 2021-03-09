Chisum One-Act Play Winners

Front Row, L-R – Avery Frey (Crew), Haylie Boyd (Molly), Brianna Thompson (Stage Manager), Kristen Young (Sylvie)Back Row, L-R – Keith McNeal (director), Hunter Dawes (Willie), Evan Braziel (Archie), Lindsay Mead (grandmother), Hayden Braziel (Roddy), Joseph Sanders (grandfather), Ali Amacendi (sound), Jacob Peralta (lights)

On Saturday, March 6, the students from Chisum High School traveled to Sulphur Springs to compete in the UIL District 12-3A One-Act Play contest. Performing their Unexpected Tenderness production, Chisum placed first and advanced to the Bi-District contest to be later this month.

Named to the All-Star Crews was Stage Manager Brianna Thompson.

Honorable Mention All-Star Cast went to Evan Braziel.

Selected to the All-Star Cast was Hayden Braziel.

Haylie Boyd received the Outstanding Performer Award.

Keith McNeal directs the Chisum One-Act Play, and Jenifer Cullum assisted.