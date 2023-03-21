ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Chisum Places First In UIL District One-Act Play

Hayden Braziel, Jade Morphew, Peyton Tucker Booth, Jacee Michaud, Sarah Castro

On Friday, March 10, students from Chisum High School competed in the UIL District 12-3A One-Act Play contest held at the Chisum Performing Arts Center. Performing their production of The Diviners, Chisum placed first and advanced to the Bi-District competition later this month.

Angie Sanders, Sarah Castro, Jacee Michaud, Carlee Patterson, Peyton Tucker Booth, Jade Morphew, Keith McNeal, Kristen Young, Chace Boyd, Layla Hawkins, Kadence Marsh, Ethan Newberry, Hayden Braziel.

Named to the All-Star Sound Tech Crew was Sarah Castro. In addition, Hayden Braziel received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast. Jacee Michaud, Jade Morphew, and Peyton Tucker Booth made the All-Star Cast. Keith McNeal directs the Chisum One-Act Play. Angie Sanders assists Mr. McNeal.

