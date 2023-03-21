Chisum Places First In UIL District One-Act Play

On Friday, March 10, students from Chisum High School competed in the UIL District 12-3A One-Act Play contest held at the Chisum Performing Arts Center. Performing their production of The Diviners, Chisum placed first and advanced to the Bi-District competition later this month.

Named to the All-Star Sound Tech Crew was Sarah Castro. In addition, Hayden Braziel received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast. Jacee Michaud, Jade Morphew, and Peyton Tucker Booth made the All-Star Cast. Keith McNeal directs the Chisum One-Act Play. Angie Sanders assists Mr. McNeal.