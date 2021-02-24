Chisum Students Enter VASE Event

Grace Ballard, Kyleigh Cooley, Matthew Cox, Kaley Eubanks, Madison Jones, Madison Lawson, Kason Merritt, Maddison Newberry, Blake Ray, Haylie Boyd, Garrett Buhrmester,

Abigail Froese, Giovanni Gallardo, Onnie Gallardo, Adamaris Jimenez, Ana Marin, Timothy Nabors, DJ Nabors, Summer Newsom, Kristen Parson, Kaylie Spradlin, Nickolas Tassin

Nikcy Teichroeb, Isabella Theye, Brianna Thompson, Christopher Worthy

Nicky Teichroeb

Saturday, February 13, ended this year’s Texas Art Education Association VASE Event. This year’s event was entirely digital, and they judged artworks throughout the week from an image and written narrative.

Chisum students submitted 38 entries, of which 23 received gold medals. They judged all artworks on a point system adding up to 60, rated from 1- 4. Artworks with a rating of 4 are deemed superior, earn a medal, and receive state qualifying round consideration.

Five students received perfect scores for at least one entry. (60 points, superior rating 4) Eight schools participated in this year’s competition, 188 total artworks. Chisum alone is right at about 20 percent of the total entries across Region 8. Only 12 artworks from Region 8 were selected to advance to the state competition this year. Chisum student Nicky Teichroeb earned one of these spots. Congratulations to all participants!