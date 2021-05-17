Chisum’s Roxton Art Students Recognized

Congressional Art Competition

They selected Kristen Parson’s oil painting “Oreo and Luna” as the winner of Texas’s Fourth Congressional District for the Artistic Discovery Competition. “Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation.” Kristen’s artwork will be on display in Washington D.C. for one year, and she will be honored at a ceremony along with the other winners from across the country. Congratulations Kristen!

State VASE Competition

Last month, Chisum High School art student Nicky Teichroeb competed in the Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE) state-level competition. His artwork titled “The Prophecy,” a watercolor painting inspired by psychosis, received a rating of Four/Exemplary. A rating of four is the highest rating for artworks juried at the state competition, for which Nicky has earned a gold medal. Teichroeb was one of twelve students selected to advance to the state-level event after competing against 188 total artworks across Region 8. An immense amount of unique and incredible artwork gathered from twenty educational regions across Texas culminate in the Texas Art Education’s premier UIL Scholastic Art Competition. Every year, VASE represents and celebrates a year of hard work and the creative expression of Texas Art Students. Congratulations Nicky!

“I wanted to make something unique and different from what everyone else would traditionally make. This artwork is important because it represents the mental illness in this world, such as psychosis, a severe mental disorder in which thoughts and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality. It represents psychosis because it is something that a patient with psychosis might possibly see in their everyday life.”