Choctaw Casinos to Resume Operations

1 hour ago

 

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts announced Tuesday a target date of June 1st for the reopening of all Choctaw Casino operations. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma operates casinos in Durant, Grant, Pocola, McAlester, Broken Bow, Idabel and Stringtown, as well as gaming inside its Choctaw Travel Plazas.

In an announcement they say they are developing a comprehensive safety plan to prepare for re-opening and ensure the health and safety of all guests and associates. Operations and amenities will be limited at first but more details to come.

