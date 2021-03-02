Choctaw County Man Dies After Ambulance Stolen

At 11:27pm one of our Ambulances was stolen from a residence in Soper as we were responding to a 911 call. As my medics was in the home getting and treating the patient. A young male jumped in the Ambulance and took off toward south of Soper only to abandon the ambulance and stealing medicine and supplies. If you have any information or can identify this suspect please contact the Sheriff’s office immediately at (580) 326-2130.