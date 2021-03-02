Choctaw County Man Dies After Ambulance Stolen

A Choctaw County ambulance crew was treating a man inside his home in Soper late Sunday night, when a young man jumped in the ambulance and fled the scene. The suspect stole medication and equipment from the ambulance after abandoning it south of Soper . A family member drove the patient to the hospital in Paris, where he later died. The OSBI is assisting in the investigation of this case. The victim’s name has not been released. Anyone with information should call the Choctaw County Sheriff at 580-326-2130.
