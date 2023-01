A 41-year-old Choctaw County man has been arrested for beating and seriously injuring a woman in Grant. Court documents show Delbert O’Neal Coffelt kicked, bit , punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow over her entire body. Her injuries were so bad she had to be flown to a trauma center. Coffelt faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and battery, and assault resulting in great bodily harm. Bond was set at $50,000.