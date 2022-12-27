Choctaw County Man Jailed For Dousing Mother’s Home With Gasoline

Choctaw County Deputies responded Christmas morning to a Rufe residence where Sterling Crosslin had allegedly poured gasoline on his mother’s home. She managed to make it out of the house safely, and Croslin barricaded himself inside. There were no injuries. They charged Croslin with assault with a weapon and fourth-degree arson.
