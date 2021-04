An arrest has been made for the murder of a Choctaw County man at a North Carolina bar. Beaufort County deputies responded to the bar and found 51-year-old Tracy Herman of Soper, Oklahoma, unresponsive. A woman at the bar and first responder attempted to revive Herman, but he died at the scene. Investigators say 30-year-old Mark Clark Campbell III punched Herman in the head and knocked him unconscious. Campbell then struck Herman several more times and fled the scene.