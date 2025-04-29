Choctaw County Murder Trial Ends In Not Guilty Verdict

The man accused of fatally shooting a man who was assaulting a woman in the Shoals Community near Hugo has been found not-guilty of all charges against him. Tyler Klaus of San Antonio, the husband of the woman being assaulted shot and killed 47-year-old Bobby Thompson.

Previous story

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working on an alleged assault after learning a man was assaulting a woman in the Shoals Community near Hugo was shot and killed. Reportedly, the shooter was Tyler Klaus, of San Antonio, the husband of the woman allegedly assaulted. The man shot was Bobby Thompson, 47. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and is in the Choctaw County Jail.