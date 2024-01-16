Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Choctaw County Radio Station Heavily Damaged by Suspected Copper Thieves

 

Photo from CHoctaw County Sheriff Terry Park’s Facebook page

Suspected copper thieves destroyed a radio station tower just south of  Grant on US 271 in Choctaw County.   The falling tower  also destroyed a nearby building.  Sheriff Terry Park reported that the stolen copper was worth a few hundred dollars, but the damage caused to the tower and building was about a half a million dollars. NO arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing. More information is on our news webpage.

From Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park

AT APPROXIMATELY 545 HOURS THIS MORNING CCSO DEPUTY John Redman Choate RESPONDED TO A TOWER BEING DOWN SOUTH OF GRANT ON THE EASTSIDE OF 271 NORTH BOUND SCALEHOUSE. THE TOWER WAS PROPERTY OF 95.5. IT APPEARS AT THE MOMENT SUSPECTS WERE STEALING COPPER AND CUT THE WIRES HOLDING THE TOWER UP, BRINING THE TOWER TO THE GROUND. LOSS OF COPPER A FEW HUNDRED DOLLARS, DAMAGE TO THE TOWER AND BUILDING APPROXIMATELY 500,000.00.

