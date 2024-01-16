Choctaw County Radio Station Heavily Damaged by Suspected Copper Thieves

Suspected copper thieves destroyed a radio station tower just south of Grant on US 271 in Choctaw County. The falling tower also destroyed a nearby building. Sheriff Terry Park reported that the stolen copper was worth a few hundred dollars, but the damage caused to the tower and building was about a half a million dollars. NO arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing. More information is on our news webpage.

From Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park

