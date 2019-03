Choctaw County Sheriff’s office is looking for Michael Beech, 35. Friends last saw Beech on March 3 in Sawyer, OK. He is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with tattoos up his arm, upper body, and his back. He was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys baseball hat, a black or grey hoodie and blue jeans with brown boots. If you have any information, please call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s office or OSBI.