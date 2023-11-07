Choctaw County Woman Guilty Of Manslaughter

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced today that Shonda Lynette Johnson, age 51, of Fort Towson, Oklahoma, was found guilty by a federal jury of Voluntary Manslaughter.

The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and concluded on Thursday, September 29, 2022, with the guilty verdict.

During the trial, the United States presented evidence that on November 17, 2019, Shonda Johnson stabbed the victim, Jamie Williams, with a filet knife, causing him to die. When questioned by law enforcement, the defendant lied on numerous occasions, claiming she was not involved in the death of Mr. Williams.

An investigation by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation resulted in a guilty verdict.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian Tribe, and the crime occurred in Choctaw County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report.

They will schedule sentencing following the completion of the report.

The U.S. Marshal is holding Johnson in pending the imposition of sentencing. Assistant United States Attorneys Jordan Howanitz and Kevin Cheung represented the United States.