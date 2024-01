Due to inclement weather, they have postponed the Choctaw Landing job fair scheduled for today in Hochatown at the Chapel of the Pines for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts. There will be another job fair, so stay tuned for that future date. Positions for cooks, servers, cage cashiers, EVS, and more are open now. On-site interviews and, in some cases, on-site hiring will be available. Apply in person or online.