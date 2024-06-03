Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Choctaw Nation To Host Feeding Program

The Choctaw Nation is pleased to announce the availability of free meals for children across Southeastern Oklahoma this summer. The funding for these meals is provided by the USDA and is accessible to all, regardless of nationality and with no discrimination. We understand the importance of convenience for families, which is why meal sites are strategically located in Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McCurtain, Pittsburg, and Pushmataha counties.

For more information, visit :

www.choctawnation.com/services/summer-food-service

