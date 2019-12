A Choctaw County woman has died of injuries she received in a crash near Soper Friday night. Authorities say twenty-two-year-old Breanna Carlisle of Boswell was driving on Highway 70 when she was hit by a pickup that crossed into her lane. A 27-year-old passenger in her pickup was hospitalized for leg and arm injuries. The driver of the other pickup refused treatment. The cause of the crash is under investigation.