Chris Janson Talks Good Vibes in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Miranda Lambert tells the Toronto Sun that her new song ‘It All Comes Out In The Wash’ is about how things in life work themselves out. “It’s basically kind of embracing, some bad things might happen in your life but eventually you move past it and everything turns out okay.”

Morgan Wallen tells People magazine that he is glad he did not win The Voice. “I didn’t even know what The Voice was. That whole experience kind of kick-started me a little bit. They wanted me to sing pop music, and I wanted to sing country music. But it was a big first step — I guess that’s the first time in my life where I realized that maybe I actually have a shot at this. I’m thankful for that time. I’m thankful for how it all turned out. And honestly, I’m thankful that I didn’t win because it gave me a chance to take a couple years after that show and really figure out who I was as an artist and get the right team around me. When I got there, I had no clue what I was doing.”

Whiskey Riff claims Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber have recorded a new song together called ”10,000 Hours.’‘ It will be the first single from Dan + Shay’s upcoming album .

Brantley Gilbert tells Billboard magazine that he had no idea what he wanted his career to be when he was in high school. “At first, I thought about criminal justice. Then, I looked at my friends and myself and our records, and I knew that wasn’t going to be a good call. At one point, I looked into doing some counseling or therapy, like a relationship counselor, and thank God that didn’t work out. I’d be responsible for more divorces than social media! I had a blast coaching. That was probably what I enjoyed more than anything. I coached football at the high school I went to for a little while. I really enjoyed being around the kids. That would probably be a safe bet, I guess.”

Chris Janson tells Songwriters Universe that “Good Vibes” came out of a writing session that began with BAD vibes. “One morning with my co-writers, I was sitting around and complaining, just about normal stuff. We were grumbling around like most humans do. And I just threw my hands up and said, “Man…Good vibes only—let’s just keep a positive attitude and a positive narrative here.” We were just sitting there, joking around about it. I even recall saying, “Man, [that idea] would probably never work, it’s too simple.” But we wrote it, and thankfully it worked; it’s been one of our biggest hits to date.”

Carrie Underwood tells The Guardian that she feels “alone” when performing her songs live. “A lot of times I feel like I’m alone. I’m obviously aware of people being around me. But it’s like I’m in the song alone on stage. I like to be alone. My husband is probably the only person this planet I could have married – my mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like ‘I just never really thought you’d get married.’ And so, I feel like when I’m alone and singing, and I hear nothing but music. It’s a nice place to be.”

Thomas Rhett tells Nashville Lifestyles magazine that there is a reason he looked disappointed when his wife Lauren revealed that she is having another baby girl. “What people don’t know is that my whole family was there and we had all just made a bet. I was certain that it was a boy. So…my look of what people thought was, ‘I can’t believe we’re having a girl,’ was really, ‘I’ve just lost a gigantic bet!’ I’m a really good ‘girl dad’. I’m obsessed with my girls. I can’t wait to have a third.”