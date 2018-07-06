Chris Lane Talks Keith Urban in Today’s Nashville Insider

Jake Owen tells the South Bend Tribune that his John Mellencamp tribute “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” is like Lime Coca-Cola. “It’s definitely a bit of a risk, you know, to do that song because people have been so accustomed to what the original is, something’s someone’s used to, like a Coca-Cola, right? Like people will drink it, but will they like it as much as the original? I don’t know. But I’m happy that he (Mellencamp) gave us the thumbs up.”

Chris Lane tells Glamour Magazine that Keith Urban is his biggest inspiration.“I’d have to say Keith Urban. As much as I love Garth Brooks and George Strait, I just love Keith Urban and look up to him so much. And I also love Shania Twain. I love me some Shania!”

Carrie Underwood tells ‘E!’ that her days of going to the gym six days a week are long gone. “I used to work out six days a week. But now that’s a little rare, sometimes it’s one or two times a week and that just kind of has to be okay. And it is okay because whatever I’m doing that’s keeping me out of the gym is important.”

Brett Young tells Variety that he didn’t know if moving to Nashville was a good idea. “I have been a legitimate country music fan for most of my life. … I was kind of reluctant about the move to Nashville, but I didn’t think I could succeed in country music the way I wanted to here. So I decided to submerge myself in that community and write as many songs and learn as many things as I could. I was pleasantly surprised that I was very quickly accepted.”

Lee Brice is committed to donating his time for good causes. Now through October, he’s planning a series of intimate concerts in Nashville, including one on the anniversary of the Route 91 Festival tragedy. The intimate shows are scheduled at a small capacity room called, Analog, at Nashville’s Hutton Hotel. Lee said, “I get to gather several of my favorite artists together in a cool new venue here in Nashville, play music we love, and raise awareness and money for causes I wholeheartedly support.” The full lineups will be announced soon, and tickets packages are available now through Evenbrite. Shows that have been announced so far:

16: A show to celebrate the military and first responders supporting Folds of Honor.

27: A night to honor the women of country music.

1: A tribute concert on the anniversary of the Route 91 Festival tragedy

Each show capacity is about 300.